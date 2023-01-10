Respected pilot David Jardine dies after Hunter plane crash

A much loved and respected pilot praised for conducting a forced landing in an unpopulated area near Maitland after a plane caught fire, has died.
David Jardine, 48 of Osterley, suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body as a result of the Luskintyre tragedy on Monday, October 17.
Mr Jardine's friend and CEO of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Australia, Benjamin Morgan, posted a recent video to the association's Facebook page telling members of Mr Jardine's passing.
"The accident was severe and David spent 10 weeks in ICU in North Shore (hospital) battling for survival against extensive burns,'" Mr Morgan said.
"But on Christmas Eve, surrounded by his family, he lost that fight."
Mr Morgan spent several days after the accident with Mr Jardine's family in the Intensive Care Unit at Royal North Shore Hospital.
"This was such a tragic accident," he said in the video,
"We're a tight knit industry and we come together when tragedy touches us and our hearts go out to David's family."
Mr Morgan said Mr Jardine was a great advocate for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
A fire broke out in the Mooney light aircraft soon after Mr Jardine departed Maitland airfield. He was found near the wreckage in a field near Luskintyre airfield.
His funeral service will be held at Tocal Hall on Wednesday, January 11 at 10am.
Some of Mr Jardine's friends from the aviation industry will honour their mate with a flypast after the service at 11am.
He is survived by his wife Debbie and daughters Skye and Adelle.
In lieu of flowers Mr Jardine's family have asked for people to donate to the Royal North Shore Burns Unit via the NORTH Foundation online or leave donations at the chapel.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
