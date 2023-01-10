The search is on for the next Maitland Local Woman of the Year.
Chosen by Members of Parliament, the recipients of the NSW Local Woman of the Year award are recognised for their exceptional contribution to their local community as businesswomen, role models, volunteers, leaders and mentors.
The 2023 recipient of the award will mark the tenth Maitland woman to be included on the honour roll as receiving the prestigious award.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP said the award is about recognising every day, women of all ages from all professions and backgrounds.
"These annual awards are an opportunity to publicly acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding work that women do in shaping our community," she said.
Maitland woman Barbara Heckman was recognised for her commitment to volunteering with numerous groups across Maitland including the Maitland CWA and was announced the 2022 receipt of the prestigious award.
"Barbara's commitment to local community groups, sport and fundraising saw her recognised as an inspirational woman shaping our community, and still doing so to this day," Ms Aitchison said.
If you know of any Maitland women who are making immense and valuable contributions to the community, you can nominate them online to recognise and celebrate their dedication.
All nominees for the 2023 Maitland NSW Local Woman of the Year award will be invited to a special event hosted by Ms Aitchison and the Woman's Network Hunter on Friday, March 3.
Nominations will close at 11:59pm on Sunday, January 22.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
