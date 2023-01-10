The Maitland Mercury
Young mum's $3m Oz Lotto win after buying the wrong ticket

Updated January 11 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:31am
The woman won $3 million dollars in Oz Lotto. Picture supplied

A Taree mum in her 40s is thanking her accidental purchase of an Oz Lotto ticket for her $3 million windfall in last night's draw - two weeks after a Raymond Terrace woman pocketed a massive win in similar circumstances.

