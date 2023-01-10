A new round of grant funding has opened to help community groups and organisations recognise and celebrate important days over the year.
Maitland City Council are encouraging community groups in the Maitland area to submit funding applications for Recognised Days and Weeks, including Harmony Day and NAIDOC Week.
The Commemorative and Recognised Days Grant offers up to $3,000 in funding, which must be matched with cash, materials, volunteer hours, or in kind initiatives.
A full list of days eligible for grant funding can be found on Council's website.
Team Leader Recreation and Community Planning David Baker said it is an exciting opportunity for community groups to boost their events with grant funding.
"This is one of our most successful grant programs and we love being able to support the community and recognise days that are important to them," he said.
In the last round of funding, two grants were awarded to local RSL branches commemorating Remembrance Day.
Another two grants were also awarded to community groups celebrating International Day of Families and World Autism Awareness Day.
"We're looking forward to being able to support similar events in this round of funding," Mr Baker said.
Projects eligible for application should include activities and events that involve, educate and benefit residents in the Maitland community in line with the Section 356 Community Grants Policy.
Applications are now open and will close on Tuesday, February 13.
For more information or to fill out an application, visit Maitland City Council's website.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
