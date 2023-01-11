POLICE have released CCTV after two party buses were allegedly deliberately torched in the Hunter.
Detectives are appealing for public assistance in the investigation of two separate arson incidents at Metford and Raymond Terrace last year, targeting party buses.
About 3.40am on Monday August 22 a bus parked at Streeton Drive, Metford, was allegedly set alight, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
Then at about 4am on Tuesday September 20 a second party bus parked at Kuranga Avenue, Raymond Terrace, was allegedly set on fire, resulting in the vehicle being destroyed.
Officers commenced an investigation under Strike Force Debercant into the circumstances surrounding the fires.
As part of ongoing investigations, detectives have released images of a person they wish to speak with regarding their inquiries.
He has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium to solid build, approximately 180-185cm tall and aged in his 40s.
Detectives have also released CCTV footage of a Nissan X-Trail seen in Metford and would like to speak with the driver, who may be able to assist police with their inquiries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
