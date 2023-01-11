The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson back on track after fractured ankle

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 11 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Magpies co-skipper Jimmy Thompson at training on Tuesday night. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Maitland Magpies co-skipper Jimmy Thompson has resumed running and ball work as he continues his recovery from a fractured ankle which kept him out of the last season's grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.