Maitland Magpies skipper Jimmy Thompson back on track after fractured ankle

Maitland Magpies co-skipper Jimmy Thompson has resumed running and ball work as he continues his recovery from a fractured ankle which kept him out of the last season's grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas.
Thompson was joined at the return to first grade training at Cooks Hill Park on Tuesday night by two of four new additions to the team which has remained largely unchanged apart from the loss of star defender Zack Thomas, who is playing in the Victorian Premier League this season.
The Magpies have added depth to an already quality line-up as they look to defend their premiership and add the champions trophy as well to collect the double after grand final losses in 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Defender Tom Davies is back with the Magpies, after a year back at his old club Newcastle Olympic, and he was joined by exciting young midfielder Damon Green, 19, who joins the Maitland from Broadmeadow Magic after signing last week.
Maitland's highest-profile recruit Rhys Cooper was unable to train with the main group with the former Newcastle Olympic skipper and star midfielder contracting COVID.
The other new recruit, 17-year-old Isaac Collins, a Maitland boy who has signed with the Magpies after playing with the Newcastle Jets Youth team, is overseas on holidays.
While he is still to receive the final word that everything has mended from his specialist, Thompson is moving freely but admitted he is still very zealous in ensuring he follows all instructions to ensure there are no issues.
"When I did it I felt a crack and a few people around said they heard it," he said.
"I went to the hospital and got an X-ray and it didn't come up on it, so we just kind of just hoped for the best and let it go for the next two weeks.
"I did as much physio as I could, as much rest and recovery as I possibly could."
Unaware of the extent of his injury, Thompson was primed to line up in the grand final until he was forced to withdraw during the warm-up.
"I tried to lace a ball and obviously it wasn't any good. Jogging wasn't too bad, but I couldn't get out of a jog," he said.
"About a week after the grand final I got an MRI and it came back with a fractured ankle and the snapped ligaments and bone bruising.
"I went to see a specialist and he referred me to a physio and then basically do as much recovery and rehab as possible."
Thompson was given an eight week program and told if there was no improvement to return to the specialist for further treatment and possibly surgery.
"At this stage it's looking pretty good. I've been running, kicking the ball fine, just no contact at the moment until February."
Thompson said it was the most frustrating time in his career as he had to sit on the sideline for a grand final they were at last favoured to win.
"It was the hardest grand final I've had to lose and I didn't event get to play it," Thompson who was part of the club's 2019 and 2020 losses to Edgeworth.
"Everything that could go wrong did with me withdrawing and then Zack (Thomas) sent off with a red card early in the game."
But despite his frustrations on the day, Thompson said he holds no anger or resentment towards either the Jaffas or the referee who red-carded Thomas.
"It is what it is, Lambton went out and did their job. There's no hard feeling to Lambton at all," he said.
"It's just one of those things in football, if you don't have VAR it makes it very hard to look back on those decisions.
"I have no hard feeling towards the referee, he was just trying to do his job from what he saw. Unfortunately, he didn't have the same angle as where I was standing, but he made the call in good faith."
While there is no anger, there is plenty of motivation among the Magpies to go one better this season and collect the premiership/champions double by finishing on top and winning this year's grand final.
"Pretty much all last year's team bar Zack are back so there's plenty of motivation there to get it done," Thompson said.
"The new guys who have come into the team have fitted in so well, from the first night of training in the preseason it's been like they have been part of the team for ever.
"We've added some real depth to the side.
"There's no doubt we will miss Zack at the back, but the club was never going to stand in his way of trying to further his career. Everyone has been fully supportive of his move and wishes all the best."
Great mates, Thompson and Thomas still maintain almost daily contact and there was plenty of bragging from Thomas' end when he was able to report he had scored a goal in a trial match.
"He scored from a header off a corner. It's his first goals in a couple of years. We normally didn't let him go up for corners so he was pretty happy with himself," Thompson said.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
