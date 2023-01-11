Police allegedly assaulted in Aberglasslyn incident

Police are continuing inquiries into an alleged assault of two officers who attended an incident at Aberglasslyn on Wednesday afternoon.
NSW Police Media told The Mercury that police attended a home on Dunnart Street at Aberglassyn, about 5.30pm Wednesday, January 11 following reports of a fight.
Aberglasslyn residents said Dunnart Street was closed during the incident and numerous police vehicles lined the street.
Two officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were allegedly assaulted when attempting to speak to the occupants.
Three people were arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
Inquiries are continuing.
In other news:
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.