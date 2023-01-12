Busy start to year for Maitland junior representative cricketers

Maitland's junior representative cricketers have had a busy start to 2023 with some outstanding individual and team results at carnivals across the state.
The city's youngest representatives - the under-11s - got things going in their first taste of rep cricket at the annual Ron Arendts Shield in Newcastle from January 3-6.
Maitland had two wins from their three games in their pool matches to finish second behind Manly Warringah who beat them in a T20 game on the opening day of the carnival.
After a tough start winning one of three games in their pool, Maitland finished the Lismore U-12 Carnival with three straights wins this week
Maitland under-13s have had two wins and two losses with one day to play in the Under-13 Carnival at Ballina this week
After a first round loss to Manly Warringah, Maitland collected their first win making 4/123 to defeat NWS Hurricanes 8/116 in their second T20 match.
Ethan Cowled retired not out on 28 from 27 balls and Alby Nancarrow also retired not out on 25, while Charlie Williamson made 16 after top scoring with Lachlan Shafer with 15 in the opening loss..
Nancarrow backed up with the ball taking 2-9 off four overs, while Levi Kijko took 2-19. Xavier Bower (1-13) and Tallis Parkinson (1-11) also picked up a wicket.
Maitland had a four-wicket win against Mid North Coast in a one-day game, making 6-66 after dismissing their opponent for 65.
Walter Stambolie was the star with the ball taking 4-8 off four overs, while Bower picked up 2-8 off four. Nancarrow, Kijko and Benjamin Cook picked up a wicket each.
Ethan Cowled top scored with 19 and Kijko made 13 not out in Maitland's turn with the bat.
Maitland had losses to Central Coast and Hawkesbury in the finals. Cook (2-13) and Kijko (2-25) both took two wickets against Central Coast who made 5/144, while Williamson top scored with 19 in Maitland's total of 59.
Hawkesbury made 7/175 with Nancarrow the best of the bowlers taking 2-25. Cook and Bower made 11 and Williamson 10 in Maitland's 10/66.
Maitland made a winning start to the Under-13 Carnival at Ballina beating North Coast by 16 runs.
Riley Cadman made 37 and Max Proctor was 36 not out as Maitland posted 9/181. North Coast were all out for 165 in reply with Charlie Lovegrove taking 4-18 and Hugo Klopper and Blake Coyle both taking two wickets.
In their second game Maitland made 119 in reply to Manly Warringah's 8/202.
Hudson Gurr top scored with 30 and Nicholas Hair made 27 with the bat for Maitland. Hair completed a fine game taking 2-16, while Klopper and Hamish Nichols both picked up two wickets.
It was another one-sided affair on day three when Maitland posted 106 chasing Brisbane team MSW's 8/221. Blake Coyle was best with the ball taking 3-25, while Charlie Lovegrove top scored with 18 and Max Proctor 14.
Maitland defeated Tamworth by 27 runs on Thursday, posting 8/186 and restricting Tamworth to 8/159.
Openers Hudson Gurr and Blake Coyle made 38 and 37 respectively and Max Proctor was 29 not out off 29 balls. Connor Curran returned the best figures of 2-30 in a fine team with effort with the ball.
Maitland started the Lismore Carnival with a 20 run loss to Far North Coast Thunder making 5/94 from their 25 overs chasing 6/114.
Dougal Evans was the best with the ball for Maitland taking 2-13 off four overs. Braiden Ball top scored with 22, while Braxton Smith made 16, Udan Iddagoda Hewage 13 not out and Cody Mills 12.
Maitland got on the winning board with a close-fought one-wicket win against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai & Hills with three balls to spare.
Hornsby posted 7/122 with Udan Iddagoda Hewage starring with the ball to take 3-7 off four overs.
Maitland made 9/124 in reply with Braiden Ball making 34 not out off 34 balls, Cailan Hartwell 18 off 22, Nixon Perrin 17 off nine and Cody Mills 12 not out off 15.
The Sydney Spartans accounted for Maitiland by 10 wickets making 0-55 off 9.2 overs chasing Maitland's 10/55 in game three. Cameron Baker top scored with 11.
Maitland bounced back with a 56-run win against Illawarra after batting first and making 4/128 and restricting their opponents to 8/72.
Cailan Hartwell and Nixon Perrin both retired not out 30 at better than a run a ball. Udan Iddagoda Hewage made 18 and Dougal Evans was 13 not out. Lachlan Berry returned the best figures of 2-9.
Maitland chased down Far North Coast All Stars impressive total of 7/160 with 11 overs to spare making 5/161 off 34 overs.
Cailan Hartwell made an outstanding 51 not out retired and Braxton Smith and Lachlan Berry were unbeaten on 20 and 15 respectively. Maitland shared the wickets around with Smith recording the best figures of 2-25.
In their final game Maitland defeated Far North Coast Sixes by 37 runs after making just 102.
Braiden Ball was outstanding top scoring with 39 and then taking 4-7.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
