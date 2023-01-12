The Maitland Mercury
Busy start to year for Maitland junior representative cricketers

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
The Maitland under-11s got their first taste of representative cricket at the annual Ron Arendts Shield in Newcastle. Picture supplied

Maitland's junior representative cricketers have had a busy start to 2023 with some outstanding individual and team results at carnivals across the state.

Local News

