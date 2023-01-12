Australia is currently experiencing shortages in some common antibiotics, according to Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and pharmacies across Maitland have been feeling the pinch.
The nationwide scarcity stems from a range of factors including global supply chain issues, with the majority of affected drugs produced in India and China.
The regulator told Australian Community Media that antibiotic supply was expected to improve within the next three months.
Anti-diabetic and cancer drugs are among other key treatments impacted by the shortages.
Bruce Schneider- Pharmacist TerryWhite Chemmart Maitland said his pharmacy had periods where some antibiotics had been in and out of stock, but not so much at the moment.
"For all of the common antibiotics the last month and half or so have been ok," Mr Schneider said.
"We've been through the worst of it. The worst was probably around October, November."
"There's still other medications that are in long-term shortages for diabetes but a lot of people are aware of that already."
Caroline Enright - pharmacist and owner Telarah Pharmacy said her pharmacy did experience a bit of a shortage, mainly with penicillins, including amoxicillin and alprim at one stage.
"Basically my assistant has been able to source it from different suppliers, but we had maybe a couple of days where we didn't have any at all."
Worst of it was October/November too: "We're doing ok now, but we still don't have resprim."
"We've had to think a little bit out of the box and see what we can do to ensure customers don't go without," Mrs Enright said.
Glenn Rose - Pharmacist and Owner Tenambit Pharmacy said the shortage has been going on for quite a while and COVID made it 10 times worse.
"Some of the bigger pharmacy chains cleaned the wholesalers out overnight basically. They stocked up and brought 12 months worth of supply in one day and left nothing for everyone else," he said.
He described their stock at the moment as 'abysmal.'
"Frustratingly, some doctors are continuing to send scripts through for things that they know no one has been able to get for the last three or so months."
Amoxicillin is one of the basic antibiotics that is difficult to get supply of.
"The most commonly prescribed ones are the biggest problem."
"At the moment, for paediatrics, for a mixture of amoxicillin for example, we have no options."
"Quite a few years back now the Federal Government started a price disclosure system where they get told by the wholesalers how much they're selling their drugs to the pharmacy."
"If they chose to discount them, they have to notify the government of their charge and that's resulted in a massive price decrease for what the manufacturer's have been getting paid."
"Over the last few years, the prices have fallen so much, a lot of the manufacturers have just stopped manufacturing or sent it overseas."
"I'm pretty confident that it's the policy over the last few years that has ultimately resulted in the situation we've got today."
"This isn't just an individual pharmacy problem or an individual state problem, it's a federal problem."
"We've had a lot of scripts and customers come from other pharmacies that had run out, but now we've run out for our customers. We would have had enough for our customers for a bit longer, but we've been cleaned out by everyone else."
