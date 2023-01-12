National Service and Combined Forces Association (NSCFAA) have been around for many decades and are an association which prides itself on supporting those who served.
The association is dedicated to all national servicemen and for former and serving members of the armed forces, Regular Forces, CMF, Reserve Forces, together with Commonwealth and Allied Forces.
Maitland's own branch of the NSCFAA still exists today and the close-knit group also welcomes social and non-service members to join as associate members.
To kick off the new year, the Maitland branch is holding an awareness drive on Monday, February 6 at the East Maitland War Memorial Centre, starting at 1.30pm.
National Secretary Denese Hume said the aim of the awareness drive is to let people know that NSCFAA still exists and what support is on offer.
"It's so important to have a support group around you," she said.
The association meets on the fourth Thursday of every month, with a few social activities planned in-between.
Mrs Hume said the group plan a lot of social activities, including lunches, day trips and three-day trippers.
"We apply and get DVA grants so that we can take our members away on a trip for a few days."
"By getting these DVA grants, it allows people to be able to get out and visit different parts of New South Wales," she said.
If you're interested in joining an association that is about fellowship and friendship, come along to the National Service and Combined Forces Association awareness drive on February 6.
On Sunday, February 12 the National Service and Combined Forces Association of Australia Inc, will also hold its annual parade lead by the Australian Army Band Newcastle.
The parade will be followed by a memorial service at Civic Park, Newcastle at the National Service Memorial, starting at 11am.
All members of the community are welcome to attend.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.