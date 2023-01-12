Settle in for two nights of free, all ages live music this Friday and Saturday, when Live at The Levee presents Changing Tides. Headlining the line up is ARIA award winning artists Dan Sultan and Alex Lloyd, with a trio of local musos rounding out the talented roster. The music starts from 6:00pm both nights, so come along to enjoy some live entertainment along our picturesque levee. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/live-at-the-levee-presents-changing-tides-3.

