ARTIST TALK AND STREET EATS
MAITLAND REGIONAL ART GALLERY
Enjoy an after hours artist talk with Kate Rohde from 6pm this Friday, where she'll unpack her current work, Monster Mash. While you're there, roll out a picnic blanket and enjoy a range of food options from the Street Eats food trucks that will be located in the Gallery garden, all while enjoying some live music. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-at-mrag-kate-rohde-artist-talk.
LIVE AT THE LEVEE PRESENTS CHANGING TIDES
MAITLAND LEVEE
Settle in for two nights of free, all ages live music this Friday and Saturday, when Live at The Levee presents Changing Tides. Headlining the line up is ARIA award winning artists Dan Sultan and Alex Lloyd, with a trio of local musos rounding out the talented roster. The music starts from 6:00pm both nights, so come along to enjoy some live entertainment along our picturesque levee. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/live-at-the-levee-presents-changing-tides-3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
150 YEARS UNDER LOCK AND KEY
MAITLAND GAOL
Embark on a 90 minute, family friendly guided tour of Maitland Gaol from 11.00am this Sunday, and learn all about the site's heroes and villains. While you're on the tour, you'll learn about how the prisoners were treated and how the site has changed over its 150 year history. Bookings are essential. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-tour-3 for more information.
OPEN DAY
BATH HOUSE GARDEN
Head to the Bath House Garden this Sunday between 10:00am and 4:00pm to admire the private country garden just minutes from the centre of Maitland. Bathe in it's peaceful, rustic charm while exploring the ornamental and functional spaces it has to offer. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/the-bath-house-garden-open-day-3.
STREET EATS
QUEENS WHARF, MORPETH
Treat yourself to some scrumptious treats this Sunday when Street Eats visits Queens Wharf in Morpeth from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Why not pair your picnic with a leisurely stroll along Morpeth's new riverside shared path which begins at Robert Street, near the former Morpeth Railway Station. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-morpeth.
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
