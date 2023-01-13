In Queensland and Victoria, not only is it illegal for you to leave your car unlocked if you are more than three meters away from it, but your windows must be wound up with a gap of no more than five centimetres. These laws are in place to help keep the number of car thefts down, and results in a $40 fine in Queensland and a $117 fine in Victoria. If the case goes before a magistrate in Victoria, the fine can be increased to $360.