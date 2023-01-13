The Maitland Mercury
Capalaba man searches for owner of snake found nestled among handbags in op-shop

JC
By Jordan Crick
January 13 2023 - 3:58pm
Op-shoppers at Capalaba on Queensland's Redland coast got more than they bargained for when a snake was found making itself at home among a selection of donated handbags.

