Family of Liam O'Toole speak after Hunter teen glassed in Dudley on New Year's Eve

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated January 15 2023 - 9:50am, first published 9:49am
Liam O'Toole at his formal last year. Kieron O'Toole said Liam was a "good bloke who treats everybody equally". "I knew he was special but he's more than special now," Mr O'Toole said. "These kids are coming everyday [to see him]. It's been massive... as a parent you're just proud that he must be a good guy, we must have done something good as parents."

LIAM O'Toole's mates arrived at John Hunter Hospital around the same time his ambulance did.

