Sidoti scores maiden first grade ton as Bulls pile on 9/340 against Terrace

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 9:56am
Tenambit Morpeth skipper Adam Sidoti made his maiden first grade century on Saturday scoring 117 against Raymond Terrace at Morpeth Oval. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Tenambit Morpeth Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti scored his maiden first grade century on Saturday making 117 as his side piled on 9/340 against Raymond Terrace at Morpeth Oval in their best day of cricket for the season.

