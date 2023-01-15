Maitland girls part of history making win for Hunter Valley U-15 girls cricket team

The Hunter Valley Under-15 girls have made history with a win on the final day of their first cricket tournament together.
The team dominated by girls from Maitland or playing in the Maitland junior competition defeated Mid North Coast by two wickets in their final game of the NSW Country U-15 Girls Championships at Singleton last week.
Coached by Kurri Kurri's Emelia Kavanagh the girls, many playing in all girls team for the first time, improved every game over the T20 tournament which ran from January 10-13 with some outstanding individual performances culminating in their first win.
Skipper Monique Krake led the way through and in the final making 18 not out in a crucial sixth wicket partnership with Charlotte McEwen who made 10.
Krake and Claire McAlary were at the crease as Hunter Valley reached their target of 83 with nine balls to spare and two wickets in hand.
The bowlers were impressive with Reagan Merrick taking 3-8 including a two-wicket maiden, Imogen Brownlee 2-11 and Stella Carstens 1-3.
Team manager Paul Brownlee said the girls applied all they had learnt during the week, taking singles, running hard and supporting each other.
"A huge shout out to coach Emelia Kavanagh whose expert coaching and advice saw all players improve and learn new skills throughout the week," Browlnee said.
"Having a young woman who has taken a similar path to themselves was so important to the girls. They hung on her every word and just soaked up everything she told them.
"To see the development in each player in just a week was fantastic.
"Most of the girls have been playing for a few years, but were were a couple who had only played nine games in total before the tournament.
"Most of their cricket has been in mixed teams in the Maitland junior cricket competition against boys."
It was a big tournament for Krake who was her team's leading scorer with 92 runs at an average of 23 and a top score of 51 not out against Greater Illawarra.
Some of the outstanding bowling performances included Stella Carstens' 3-26 off four overs and Airlie McAlary 2-8 off two overs against Greater Illawarra.
Krake took 3-10 off four overs against Western, Claire and Airlie McAlary both picked up two against Central Coast and Alice Puxty took 2-10 off four overs against Northern Inland.
Dungog's Camille Chevalley was the star in the field with four catches across the tournament.
