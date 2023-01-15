Scamwatch: The red flags you need to look out for when buying online

We all love a sale but beware of scams impersonating popular Australian retail websites. Scammers are selling items at big discounts.

Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like genuine online stores. They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even a '.com.au' domain name and stolen ABN.

The biggest tip-off that a retail website is a scam is the method of payment. Scammers will often ask you to pay using a money order, preloaded money card, or wire transfer, but if you send your money this way, it's unlikely you will see it again or receive your purchased item.