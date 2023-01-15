The Maitland Mercury
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison hosting annual Back to School Drive

Updated January 16 2023 - 10:15am, first published 10:08am
Jenny Aitchison MP. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP is once again accepting donations of school supplies for her annual Back to School Drive.

