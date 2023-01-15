Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison MP is once again accepting donations of school supplies for her annual Back to School Drive.
The annual drive provides children from disadvantaged parts of our community or families who are struggling with essential school supplies that they need to start the new school year.
Ms Aitchison said it can be an expensive time for parents sending children back to school having to purchase back-to-school essentials such as books, bags, lunch boxes, pens, pencils and folders.
"I'm looking forward to seeing our community once again get behind the drive, highlighting the generous and giving Maitland spirit that exists in our community," she said.
"Items will be collected and given to Maitland Region Community Support to distribute to those in need.
"Maitland Region Community Support is often the first point of call for families and individuals seeking support and financial assistance, and their back-to-school response requires a massive community effort.
"I thank Maitland Region Community Support Manager Sarah Adams and her team for the work they do year in and out but particularly at this time of year, helping us get kids back to school with the essentials that they need."
Please drop new items in their original packaging to Ms Aitchison's office located at 2/12 Elgin Street, Maitland.
Gift cards and cash donations will also be gratefully accepted.
Tax receipts will be issued by Maitland Region Community Support for donations above $2.
