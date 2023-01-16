The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

St Vincent de Paul Society calls for investment in social housing

January 16 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

The latest social housing waiting list figures show the demand for housing has grown by 28 per cent across the Hunter region over the past year, according to Vinnies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.