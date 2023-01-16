Maitland Mustangs doing extra sessions as fire burns to go one better in 2023

Maitland Mustangs players have opted to do an extra two training sessions a week during the pre-season in their quest to go one better in 2023 and win the NBL1 East grand final.
Apart from retired skipper Terrell Turner, the Mustangs have re-signed the squad which lost the inaugural NBL 1 East grand final to Canberra in a thriller after leading for a large part of the game.
They have also added US college championship winner Kevin Warren from the illustrious Chico State University and have Maitland youngster 6'11 (210cm) Will Mortimer, who is rated as one of the best high school players in Australia, stepping up into the team.
Warren arrived in December and shares a house with 2022 recruits Will Cranston Lown, Matt Gray and Billy Parsons who was named MVP of the statewide Waratah Youth League competition last season as well as playing in the NBL1 East.
"Kev loves it, he fits in well with the guys and is enjoying being around them. He is a good addition, great from a culture point of view as well. He is great defensive player, plays hard as well. He is an easy guy to like," Mustangs coach Luke Boyle said this week.
Boyle said the team had opted to do four sessions a week to prepare for their second season in the NBL1 East and another shot at the title.
"The boys are keener than ever, some of them are doing five or six sessions a week at the moment," Boyle said.
"There is a burning desire to go one better.
"We're doing four sessions a week with a combination of on-court work and fitness. We will start to pull that in a bit when we start to get closer to the season," Boyle said.
The season will start in mid-March with the addition of four new teams. The earlier start will ensure NBL players will be available for their teams in the NBL1 finals.
The new teams to the competition are the Centre of Excellence from the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra, Sydney Comets, Penrith Panthers and Hornsby Spiders.
Boyle said there will be a weighted draw with the top teams from 2023 and sides like the Centre of Excellence drawn to play each other twice and teams from the bottom half once.
After finishing in the grand final the Mustangs will have a tough draw, but Boyle is philosophical about it.
"Gone are the days when you can keep playing the underdog card," Boyle said. "We've been to the playoffs a few times now, so we're no longer underdogs."
The final very large piece of Maitland's puzzle fell into place just after Christmas with 2022 MVP James Hunter returning for a second season opting to play for the Mustangs ahead of several offers from Sydney clubs.
Hunter, who commutes from Sydney for training, is on holidays over January but will start training with the main group in February.
"He had a lot of offers from clubs in Sydney, even up to the final minute and he chose to stay with us and keep commuting," Boyle said.
"Everyone has gone away from last year and taken something out of it.
"Sharif (Watson) has been working on his fitness all off season, Jimmy (Hunter) has been working on his fitness all off season.
"Matty (Gray) and Will (Cranston Lown) and all those guys haven't left. They've stayed here and done individuals (training sessions) the whole of the off season.
"We are only going to be better.
"When you talk to someone like Kevin, who won a championship with his college before coming out here, and he is looking at the team we've got and saying 'we're stacked', it's looking good.
"We've also got young guys who we will include in our squad such as Will Mortimer. Will is one of the top Australian high school players now and he is old enough to play in our league now.
"He is 6'11 (210cm) and will go to a really good college once he is of age, but we will get him for a year before he goes.
"We've got 20 players who turn up to training each night. It's a really competitive environment. The only reason we are going to training four nights a week is that they want to."
The Mustangs will be further strengthened with the return of Jay Cole from injury mid-season.
