Maitland Mustangs doing extra sessions as fire burns to go one better in 2023

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
Maitland Mustangs 2022 MVP James Hunter is back for the 2023 season as the Mustangs push to go one better and win the NBL1 East title.

Maitland Mustangs players have opted to do an extra two training sessions a week during the pre-season in their quest to go one better in 2023 and win the NBL1 East grand final.

