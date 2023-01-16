Gabriel hopes Thornton have overcome mid-season slump with 300-plus score

Thornton captain Matt Gabriel is hoping his side's big total 9/329 on day one of their round 10 clash against Northern Suburbs at Thornton Park is a sign that they have overcome a mid-season slump.
The Thunder led by an excellent century to Jake Reeves and 70s to Jake Moore and Jamie Krake were able to send Norths into bat for 10 overs before the close of play.
Norths were 0/23 at stumps and have a full day to chase down their 300-plus target.
However, Gabriel is confident his bowling attack can get the job done against a young Norths batting line-up.
"I think with the line we bowl on our home deck we will be able to restrict their scoring and build some pressure which will lead to wickets," he said.
"It was good to get some runs on the board. It was an excellent innings by Jake at the top and we were able to build some big partnerships around him with Jake Moore and Jamie Krake both picking up 70s.
"We haven't been building those partnerships in recent games. We've certainly been in a slump, probably since our win against City which was such a positive.
"The positive is that with Jake's century, all our top four have centuries this season so we do have runs in us."
Thornton have only managed one win since their 63-run round four victory against City took them unbeaten to the top of the table and delight at overcoming their bogey side of the past decade.
After leading after four rounds, they are now fourth on 29 points, two points ahead of fifth placed Eastern Suburbs, but 12 points behind the top two City and Westerns Suburbs and eight points behind third-placed Kurri Weston Mulbring.
Gabriel admitted it would seem that they had suffered a let down after an early season high, but he believed the slump was more the result of difficulties getting the team together regularly to training with commitments before Christmas.
He said the first grade team should all be available for training and to play for the remainder of the season and the club still believed they could not only make finals but secure a top two finish.
"We really need to win every game from now to finish top two, but we believe we can do it," Gabriel said.
"Our past two finals campaigns have been cut short by rain. We want to make sure that doesn't happen again.
"The only way to ensure we make the grand final if the semi-finals are washed out is to finish top two."
