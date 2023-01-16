The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter Valley police investigating after Holden Rodeo stolen from drive-through at Bunnings in Cessnock

Updated January 17 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image of the man police believe can help with their inquiries into a vehicle theft at the Bunnings store at Cessnock. Picture by NSW Police

Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen while it was in the drive-through section of the Bunnings Warehouse store at Cessnock just before Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.