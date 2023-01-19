Maicey, 19, has loved music for as long as she can remember, and the young singer, songwriter has recently released a debut single of her own, 'Barricade.'
She first recorded the song 'Barricade,' on her iPhone using the software Garage Band at her East Maitland home during the COVID lockdown.
"It was a rough demo that I whipped up in under two hours but I fell in love with the whaling sirens in the intro and knew I had to make something from it," she said.
Two years on and her debut single 'Barricade,' has been brought to life, the three-minute single capturing the storyline of a relapsing relationship with an intense fluctuation of emotions told through the sounds of Maicey's angelic vocals.
Maicey has since been working on releasing an extended play (EP) record which she hopes to release by the end of March.
"I'm really excited for it. It's going to be a five song EP with Barricade on it," she said.
Growing up Maicey said she listened to a range of music genres, from indie music and post-punk to folk and blues.
"I first discovered my voice when I was around the age of 14 and that's when I realised that I could actually do something with my voice," she said.
Maicey who is a creative person in more way than one said she decided to edit her own photos for the debut single due to a photographer being out of budget.
"I'm trying to pave the way for other artists who also didn't have everything handed to them on a silver platter," she said.
Taking matters into their own hands, Maicey and boyfriend Tristian went to Victoria Street station at East Maitland to create their own content for the debut single.
"The photos actually turned out really good, they turned out the way that Barricade sounds," she said.
No stranger to the Maitland music scene - Maicey performed at Coquun at the Levee in September of 2022 and said her next goal is to get a band together and play more live gigs.
"I'm trying to put a band together because my music is quite electronic, and I need a band to back me up," she said.
In-between producing music, Maicey also works a full-time job as an apprentice hairdresser at an East Maitland salon.
Check out Maicey's debut single 'Barricade' on the triple j Unearthed website and if you like what you hear, be sure to leave a review.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
