All five of Maitland's Rotary clubs have joined forces for a charity golf day in support of the Maitland HealthStays hospital accommodation project - and they need your help.
The Rotary Clubs of Maitland are looking for players, sponsors and prizes for the Rotary Golf Day, which will go ahead at Easts Leisure & Golf Club on Sunday, March 19.
All funds raised will support Maitland HealthStays, a project to build affordable accommodation for patients, carers and families close to Maitland Hospital.
The multi-million dollar initiative is a combined effort of the Rotary Clubs of Maitland, and will initially have 20 hotel-style rooms within walking distance to Maitland Hospital.
In other news:
It's estimated the project will cost between $5 and $6 million, so every dollar helps.
Rotary Club of Maitland Sunrise secretary Maryka Gibson said the organisers are hoping for a full field of players.
"Put together a team, they don't have to be gun golfers, just come along and have a hit around the golf course, and know they're supporting a project that will benefit the community and beyond," she said.
"We would like players, but also if anyone's interested in sponsoring a hole, they can promote their own business at the same time.
"And prizes, to help add to the fun of the day companies can donate, it doesn't have to be big prizes, just so everyone gets something at the end of the day."
Currently, the HealthStays committee is in the process of finding suitable land to build on, close to the hospital.
Ms Gibson said it's is a big project, but once they have land it will move very quickly.
"It's a huge project, but with the five Rotary clubs and the entire Maitland community working together, we can do it," she said.
The Rotary Golf Day in support of Maitland HealthStays is on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 7am at Easts Leisure and Golf Club, East Maitland.
Entry is $300 for four players and includes green fees, breakfast and lunch.
Contact rbp@outlook.com.au or call 0409 900 647 to book your place, or to enquire about sponsorship or providing a prize.
Contact the golf club directly for golf cart bookings ($30) on 4933 7512.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.