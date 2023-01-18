The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

The Rotary Clubs of Maitland are hosting a charity golf day for Maitland HealthStays

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Maitland's Rotary clubs outside Maitland Hospital. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

All five of Maitland's Rotary clubs have joined forces for a charity golf day in support of the Maitland HealthStays hospital accommodation project - and they need your help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.