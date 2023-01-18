The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Anaiya will perform at her debut show at Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel on February 1

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:12pm, first published January 18 2023 - 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIVE GIG: Anaiya Mahony will perform at her debut show at the Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland on February 1. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Seventeen-year-old Anaiya Mahony has loved music for as long as she can remember and is beyond excited to share her music at her upcoming debut show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.