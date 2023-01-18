Seventeen-year-old Anaiya Mahony has loved music for as long as she can remember and is beyond excited to share her music at her upcoming debut show.
On Wednesday, February 1, Anaiya will hit the stage at Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel and perform alongside her school band.
A friend of Anaiya's, Nyah Le will open on the night from 6.45pm, followed by Anaiya and her band taking to the stage from 7.30pm to 9pm.
Anaiya will be joined on stage by fellow band members, Aiden Ferguson-Tait on drums, Connor Ferguson-Tait on bass and AJ Russell on guitar.
"We're so excited to make music together and we've been doing it together for years," Anaiya said.
As well as being a singer, the young musician also plays guitar and piano and will play both instruments on the night.
Anaiya said she'll be singing a few covers at her debut show, but will mostly be singing original songs written by her.
"I try to get my originals out there as much as I can, but I'll also be singing a few covers with a twist," she said.
A Year 12 student at the Hunter School of the Performing Arts, Anaiya said the school ensured she covered a normal curriculum while allowing her to also focus on her areas of passion.
"It does take that extra step with performing arts and conditions you into being the best performer you can be," she said.
Anaiya said, she has always been a writer at school and lyrics and poetry have always been a big part of her life, which shines through in her music.
"My biggest inspirations have been Taylor Swift, Fleetwood Mac, all of those classic female artists who have covered pop and rock," she said.
No stranger to Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel - Anaiya has performed at the venue in the past and said the staff have always been been super supportive of her and it's a venue she enjoys performing at.
"I want to keep pushing things like this and keep trying to push my music out there and create a fanbase," she said.
Taking a leap while she finds her sound, Anaiya is currently working with the Talent Development Project based in Sydney and said it's one of the best things she's ever done.
"It's more about music and taking this step for me to put on a show myself and to see if people really like the music I'm putting out there."
You can purchase tickets to Anaiya's debut show here.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
