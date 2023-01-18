The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Branxton Public School principal shares her tips for children starting kindergarten

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 18 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Branxton Public School kindergarten students enjoying their fruit break. Picture supplied.

School holidays are almost over, signalling the return to school for many and the first start of school for the 2023 kindergarten cohort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.