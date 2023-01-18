The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Business

Hunter Valley's Calvin Estate: brides left thousands of dollars out of pocket as operator goes into liquidation

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Coast couple Jacob Mosley and Emily Faulks were set to be married at Calvin Estate. Picture supplied.

COUPLES are scrambling to save their weddings after the venue operator at Hunter Valley's Calvin Estate announced in an email it had gone into liquidation, leaving them stranded on what is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.