The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland junior cricketers square results at Graeme Malcolm Shield in Newcastle

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland under-14 representative team. Picture supplied.

After victories in their two T20 games on the opening day, Maitland has suffered two close losses to square their results after day three of the under-14 Graeme Malcolm Shield tournament in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.