Maitland junior cricketers square results at Graeme Malcolm Shield in Newcastle

After victories in their two T20 games on the opening day, Maitland has suffered two close losses to square their results after day three of the under-14 Graeme Malcolm Shield tournament in Newcastle.
Maitland started the tournament with a two-run win against Tamworth after batting first and posting 6/106.
Tamworth were restricted to 6/104 in reply.
Maitland's Hayden Cox was man of the match making 30 not out retired off 35 balls, while Ben Nicholls made a rapid fire 26 off 15 balls.
Coby Gardiner returned the best figures for Maitland taking 2/16 off three overs.
Maitland cruised to a seven-wicket win in their second T20 posting 3/93 off 17.2 overs after restricting Hawkesbury to 5/90 off their 20 overs.
Charlie Jones top scored for Maitland with 26 off 26 balls. Ollie Williamson made 18, Hayden Cox 16 and Billy Ellis finished on 16 not out off 13 balls.
On day two, Maitland were beaten by one wicket after being dismissed for 143. North Shore reaching their target in the final over finished on 9/147.
Charlie Lovegrove top scored with a fine 51 not out and Beau Stevens made 19. Lovegrove backed up with the best figures of 2-12.
Maitland chose to bowl in their day three clash against Northern District dismissing them for 141 in the final over. Henry Williamson was outstanding with the ball taking 4-14 off six overs and Rhys Mills took 2-21.
In reply Maitland made 9/127 with Ollie Williamson top scoring with 36. Hayden Cox made 25, Charlie Jones 18 and Coby Gardiner 16.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.