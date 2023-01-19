The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Blacks will ultimately benefit from injury wracked 2022: Cunningham

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
January 19 2023
Nick Davidson won his second Anderson Medal in 2022 despite being one of several Maitland Blacks stars hit by injury.

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says he believes his side will ultimately benefit from blooding players during an injury-wracked 2022 season.

