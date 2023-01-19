Maitland Blacks will ultimately benefit from injury wracked 2022: Cunningham

Maitland Blacks coach Luke Cunningham says he believes his side will ultimately benefit from blooding players during an injury-wracked 2022 season.
Returning to preseason training this week after the Christmas break, Cunningham was greeted with the rare sight of a full squad that was fully fit and ready to train.
"We had a great turnout and a lot of the players have returned in pretty good nick already." he said as the Blacks prepares for the season kick off on April 15.
Three of last season's injured stars Pat Batey, Nick Davidson and Hare Meihana were leading the way in drills.
Breakaway Davidson, who won his second Anderson Medal in 2022, and fullback Batey were late inclusions into the Blacks side which lost an epic minor semi-final 22-17 to Wanderers.
Fly-half Meihana has fully overcome shoulder surgery which hampered his 2022.
"Pat didn't miss a beat, he has probably been our fittest player over the last couple of seasons and led all the drills," Cunningham said.
"Davo is back to 100 per cent, he is fine and Hare's shoulder is all good.
"At the moment we haven't any injuries which is nice after last year."
It's in sharp contrast to 2022 when the Blacks were forced to use 37 players in first grade to cover an extended injury list.
"We used something like 37 guys in first grade last year, which isn't great for continuity and consistency, but it's put us in better stead this year," Cunningham said.
"That extended group has had a taste of first grade and are aware of what it takes to play first grade week in, week out. Some of those guys won't start in first grade, but they will strengthen our lower grades and that's what you need.
"You need competition for spots and that pressure from below to keep your higher grades honest and I certainly thing in the long run the injury toll we had last year and the exposure it gave to some of the other guys to play higher grades of footy I think it will put us in a good position this year."
Cunningham said they had retained about 98 per cent of their squad from last season, the major absentee from the playing group is skipper Chris Logan who has joined the coaching panel as Cunningham's assistant.
"He (Logan) is loving it and will play a huge role for us this season," he said.
Cunningham said the Blacks would look at their squad over the coming weeks and base any recruiting on areas where they may have weaknesses or lack depth.
He said the players had returned with a real desire to push much further and capture the ultimate prize, the first grade title for the first time since 1999.
"I couldn't fault the effort at the back end of the year, we didn't get the rub of the green with some injuries which didn't help, but that's the nature of the sport we play," he said.
"It has fuelled the fire in a lot of guys. They know what we can achieve and we need to knuckle down.
"There are certainly some aspects of our game that we need to improve and that will be the focus of our preseason.
"The fact that we have retained 98 per cent of last year's top squad is a great starting point."
The Blacks have trial matches booked in for March 11, 18 and 25
The season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with an away game against University.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
