BAR & BBQ FESTIVAL
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Head to Maitland Showground this weekend as the Bar & BBQ Festival returns on Saturday from 10am to 8.30pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Promising a full throttle weekend filled with the best BBQ, drinks (both boozy and driver friendly), food, entertainment and market stalls that the Hunter has to offer, there's also high octane freestyle motocross action from the team at Aussie FMX. Buy tickets at huntereventsbbf.com.au.
GHOST TOUR
GROSSMANN HOUSE
If you have a penchant for the paranormal, join this special ghost tour of Grossmann House on Saturday night from 7.30pm. Originally built in 1870, Grossmann House is a historic Maitland residence - and this is your chance to learn all about the potential poltergeists that lurk inside. Capped at a tour group site of 15 people, this promises to be an intimate and positively chilling experience. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ghost-tour-at-grossmann-house.
In other news:
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Aimed at children of all ages, Free Art Sunday is an opportunity to roll up your sleeves and get creative. Staffed by tutors who encourage hands on art making activities, there's no need to bring a thing, with all the materials you'll need provided. Runs from 11.45am to 12.30pm. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday-2.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
This Saturday night, untangle the stories surrounding some of Maitland Gaol's most infamous escapes. Starting at 8pm and lasting until after dark, this guided tour gives visitors glimpse into the desperation felt and risks taken by prisoners looking to break free. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-night-tour.
HERITAGE WALK
MORPETH
Starting from Illalaung Park, embark on this heritage walk that winds its way through the storied streets of Morpeth town, visiting 25 significant sites. Download the Maitland Walks app to your smartphone, collect a hard copy map from the Maitland Visitor Information Centre or download from the My Maitland website. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/place/morpeth-heritage-walk.
CONTACT US
SHARE YOUR NEWS
Have an event coming up? We love hearing from the community. Email your news or events to lowerhunter@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.