If you have a penchant for the paranormal, join this special ghost tour of Grossmann House on Saturday night from 7.30pm. Originally built in 1870, Grossmann House is a historic Maitland residence - and this is your chance to learn all about the potential poltergeists that lurk inside. Capped at a tour group site of 15 people, this promises to be an intimate and positively chilling experience. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/ghost-tour-at-grossmann-house.