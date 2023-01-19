Changed overnight traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway near Karuah

Commuting on the Pacific Highway next week? Roadwork near Karuah might affect you.
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Pacific Highway near Karuah to carry out maintenance work on and approaching Karuah River Bridges.
Southbound and northbound lanes will be closed at different times for joint seal replacement on the bridges, to provide enhanced safety for motorists.
Work starting on Monday, January 23 will be carried out from 6pm to 5am on weekdays, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 km/h will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.