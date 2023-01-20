Young athletes from near and far were treated to world-class cheer coaching this week at Oxygen All Stars inaugural Elite Summer Camp.
The Beresfield cheer gym hosted its first camp from Wednesday, January 18 to Friday, January 20.
Organisers are already looking at doubling the capacity in 2024 after places sold out in just two weeks.
Athletes from eight to 15-years-old came from as far as Victoria and Queensland to participate in the camp, and the major drawcard was three coaches who flew from the United States for the occasion.
Oxygen All Stars owner and head coach Courtney Turton said the camp was designed to give young athletes inspiration for cheerleading.
In other news:
"We're hoping they find a new love for it or new skills and want to push themselves, because we found the last few years with COVID our industry really suffered because we couldn't compete," she said.
"We actually lost a lot of athletes so by doing this camp, we're really inspiring them that they can have some big goals.
"We can travel and we can aim high again."
This year, 45 athletes participated in the summer camp and Ms Turton expects the capacity to be 100 next year.
The participants take part in tumbling, gymnastics, stunting, dance and strength and flexibility classes, as well as mindset and journalling classes.
They also took trips to Revolution Sports Park and Port Stephens for stand-up paddleboarding.
"It's very holistic," Ms Turton said.
"The camp basically runs from 9am to 8pm and it's just go, go, go pretty much all day."
Not only did the camp have three coaches from the United States, but it also featured five of Australia's best coaches from across the country.
"It's really an international camp and that's what attracted the kids from other states," Ms Turton said.
Oxygen All Stars Beresfield gym trains about 200 young athletes from Maitland and the Hunter.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.