Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for blood donors at Maitland Donor Centre this Australia Day as donations tend to drop off around public holidays but demand for the precious resource remains high.
15 donors per day are needed in Maitland to give blood, plasma, and platelets to help ease demand from patients during the public holiday and following weekend.
Lifeblood executive director of donor services Cath Stone said fewer people tend to donate on public holidays and this weekend is no exception.
"We know that many of our regular donors will be taking a well-earned break, and others may decide to take Friday off as well, giving themselves a four-day weekend," Ms Stone said.
"However, the need for blood never stops. This 'long weekend' someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood every 18 seconds, whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment," she said.
"By giving up an hour of your time to donate, you can help ensure that your patients receive the blood they need," Ms Stone said.
Lifeblood is calling on the community to come in and donate in the lead-up to the public holiday on Thursday if they have made plans or are getting away for a long weekend.
Donor centres will also be throughout the weekend, including on Thursday. By making an appointment to donate blood, you could help save up to three lives.
To book a donation and check which donor centres are open over the Australia Day public holiday period, call 13 14 95, visit www.lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
