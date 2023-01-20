The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland residents urged to donate blood this Australia Day to keep up with demand

Updated January 23 2023 - 10:45am, first published January 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regular donors Johnno & Anna Greatbatch outside Maitland Donor Centre. Picture by Marina Neil.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for blood donors at Maitland Donor Centre this Australia Day as donations tend to drop off around public holidays but demand for the precious resource remains high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.