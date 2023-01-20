Maitland up to tough test in opening Summer Bash T20 clashes at Lorn on Sunday

Maitland Flood faces a tough start to the T20 Summer Bash at Lorn Park on Sunday as the team tries to go one better after making last season's grand final only to be beaten by Charlestown
Maitland hosts Newcastle City (Sabres) and Waratah-Mayfield (Waratahs) at Lorn Park at 10am and 1.30pm respectively.
Flood finalised their line-up on Sunday with their initial choice marquee players Will Fort and Tom Owen both unavailable because of other playing commitments.
In other sports news
Northern Suburbs junior Fort's club Sydney has qualified for the final of the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup against Sydney University on Sunday after defeating Gordon in their conference final.
Owen, who was a stand-out performer in last season's Summer Bash, had commitments with his home club on the Central Coast in their one-day competition.
The team is made up entirely of players from the Maitland competition with City United contributing six players including batters Matt and Josh Trappel, Karl Bowd, star all-rounder Todd Francis and quicks Tim Burton and Izaac Coyle.
Western Suburbs has three representatives including all-rounder Mitch Fisher who is all-rounder, Shannon Threlfo who will also don the gloves as wicketkeeper and paceman Harry King.
They are joined in the side by talented spinning all-rounder Jaxon Brooks from Raymond Terrace and Lachlan Wishart from Eastern Suburbs.
Fisher said the Flood had drawn two of the leading teams and best performed sides this season in the Newcastle competition in their opening games, but was confident of success.
"I think last season showed we belong in the competition and not just making up numbers," he said.
"Unfortunately, both our preferred marquees Will and Tom were not available, but we have a strong side with plenty of runs and options in our bowling. Everyone selected is in really good form in the Maitland comp.
"It would have been great to see Will back playing in Maitland and Tom was such a popular and valuable member of last season's effort in making the grand final."
Mitchell Fisher (c), Karl Bowd, Jaxon Brooks, Lachlan Wishart, Shannon Threlfo (wk), Josh Trappel, Tim Burton, Izaac Coyle, Todd Francis, Harry King, Matt Trappel, 12th man TBA
In the news
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.