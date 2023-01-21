The Maitland Mercury
Theranos founder Holmes 'a flight risk'

Updated January 21 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:23pm
Elizabeth only cancelled the flight when prosecutors contracted her lawyers, the filing says. (EPA PHOTO)

Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn't be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, US prosecutors say.

