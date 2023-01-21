Veteran Wind snares four wickets as Tenambit Morpeth claim first win of season

Bulls veteran Shane Wind captured 4-26 to ensure Tenamibt Morpeth Bulls collected their first win of the 2022-23 Maitland first grade cricket season.
Wind was backed up by son Ryan who picked up 2-38 and Lochie Heit with 2-8 off just one over as the Bulls dismissed Raymond Terrace for 139 off 45 overs on day two of their encounter at Morpeth Oval.
Even those bowlers who didn't pick up a bag of wickets contributed to the win with miserly spells adding to the pressure on the Lions batters, with Cam Wynn taking 1-26 off 11 overs and Sidney Searle 0-17 off nine.
The Bulls, who had made 9/340 on day one, enforced the follow on and the Lions were 1/60 in their second knock when stumps were called.
The win was the only result from a rain-affected day two of round 10 with play not possible in the other three first grade fixtures.
Teams in those games will each be awarded three points for a draw.
After being in strong positions in the majority of their games, the Bulls finally delivered in the same game with the bat and ball.
On day one skipper Adam Sidoti made 117 sharing in a number of 50-plus partnerships before being dismissed with the score on 7/257.
The tail wagged for once and contributed another 83-runs with Josh Wilkinson making 24, Alex Lidbury a big hitting 37 including three sixes and two fours and Cam Wynn hit two sixes in his 25 not out.
City United and Western Suburbs share top place with 44 points with four rounds remaining before semi-finals. Kurri Weston Mulbring are third on 40 points and Thornton make up the top four on 32.
Eastern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs can still make finals on 30 and 25 points respectively, while Raymond Terrace are seventh on 17 and Tenambit Morpeth last on 16.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
