Maitland's Summer Bash T20 double header washed out

While it may not have been a flood, rain has forced the Maitland Flood's T20 Summer Bash at Lorn Park on Sunday to be cancelled.
Maitland, who made the competition's grand final last season, had been scheduled to hosts Newcastle City (Sabres) and Waratah-Mayfield (Waratahs) at Lorn Park at 10am and 1.30pm respectively.
Flood skipper Mitchell Fisher said continued rain in the morning and water on the field had meant that play was not possible in either game.
Fisher said there was no room in the schedule to replay the games and they would be treated as draws.
While missing their first choice marquee players former Northern Suburbs junior Will Fort and Tom Owen from the Central Coast, Maitland had named a strong team with strong contingents from top two teams City United and Western Suburbs.
Maitland's next game is against Toronto Workers Kookaburras at Newcastle No.1 Sportsground under lights on Tuesday, February 14.
They face their grand final conquerors Charlestown Magpies in the final round on Sunday, Februray 19 at Kahibah Oval.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
