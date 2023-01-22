The Maitland Mercury
Morpeth a Hunter town steeped in Australian colonial history . . . and plenty of secrets

By Mike Scanlon
Updated January 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:22pm
The scene in flood time from Morpeth Bridge looking over Phoenix Park, possibly in 1910. Pictures Supplied

FANCY a trip into the Hunter next weekend? If so, you might consider visiting Morpeth, the old river town a few kilometres out of Maitland.

