POLICE have confirmed that a man died in a motorbike crash at a speedway near Muswellbrook on Friday night.
About 7pm emergency services were called to the speedway on Hebden Road at Lake Liddell where two men had been ejected from a motorbike with a side car.
The motorbike had been doing laps before it lost control and crashed.
Staff and spectators ran to the aid of a 65-year-old man, understood to be riding in the bike's side car.
A 58-year-old man was also involved in the crash and sustained lower leg fractures. It is understood he was the driver.
The patient was treated on scene by track medics and NSW Ambulance paramedics before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care team airlifted him to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Officers from Hunter Valley police district established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
