Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths plans to give emerging talent time to shine against New Zealand Maori

By Max McKinney
Updated January 23 2023 - 8:29am, first published 8:26am
Ronald Griffiths. Picture by Marina Neil

Indigenous All Stars coach Ronald Griffiths will make a couple of "left-field selections" for the representative match in New Zealand next month to give emerging talent time to shine.

Local News

