A new year, a 180-year-old milestone and a new beginning for The Mercury

Happy new year readers.
2023 is quite an exciting and auspicious year for The Maitland Mercury.
It will herald in many new beginnings for our much respected and historic masthead.
This month mark's The Mercury's 180th birthday.
We marked this milestone anniversary on Saturday, January 7, 2023, making The Mercury one of the oldest newspapers in Australia.
We have been recording news for the Maitland community since the first edition of the Maitland Mercury and Hunter River General Advertiser was published on Saturday, January 7, 1843.
The Maitland Mercury is the third oldest regional newspaper in Australia, preceded only by the Geelong Advertiser (1840) and Launceston Examiner (1842).
That makes us among the oldest newspapers in Australia along with the Sydney Morning Herald (1831), The West Australian (1833) and The Melbourne Herald.
While The Mercury has experienced some radical changes over the past few years, such as the reduction in our print editions, we are still delivering you the news with our online platform which has been enthusiatically received by an allegiance of subscribers.
We have embraced change, we have embaraced technology and we will continued to roll out our Friday print edition.
We will also continue to bring you local news from our local journalists.
I have covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years.
I started my cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news.
I returned to The Mercury in 2015 and have been editor since July 2021.
I as born and bred in Maitland and continue to live here.
Originally from the state's north coast, Chloe Coleman joined The Mercury team in August 2021.
Chloe, a University of Newcastle Communications Graduate has been covering general news across Maitland and this year will concentrate on court and crime reporting.
Chloe is now living in Heddon Greta.
Belinda-Jane Davis is a Walkley Award winning reporter who has covered many rounds from local government to agriculture and crime.
She is passionate about her community and committed to reporting on all issues that affect Maitland people.
Belinda-Jane lives in Hinton.
Michael Hartshorn began his career in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald.
Journalism has taken him around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland.
After all those years there is something special about informing and connecting with readers in the Maitland community, he said.
Michael lives in Lorn.
Laura Rumble has always called Maitland home.
She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Her great aunty, the Late Lyn Farrelly, was The Mercury's first female editor.
Laura lives in Aberglasslyn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.