Maitland musician Kingsley James is set to bring home some heart and soul when he stops at The Junkyard next month on his east coast tour.
The Bolwarra-raised singer-songwriter said the audience can expect an emotionally heavy performance at his show, where he will be accompanied by a full band.
Kingsley is no stranger to The Junkyard (Grand Junction Hotel), and is looking forward to the tour coming home to Maitland.
"I grew up here and it's a very big sense of belonging, especially at The Junkyard and the whole crew," he said.
"I definitely feel like whenever I picture playing somewhere big, I always want to see those people in the crowd, there's a real sense of community and I feel very loved and safe here.
"It means a lot for me."
Maitland is the seventh stop on Kingsley's House Full of Strangers tour, named after his upcoming single which will be released late February or early March.
He will be supported by fellow Hunter musician Lilli Fairfax and admission is free.
With influences like Elvis, Marvin Gaye and Bill Withers, Kingsley's show is set to be a mix of soul, folk and blues - he describes it as dynamic.
"There's some raw emotion, some heartbreak songs, some heavy songs," he said.
"Basically quite an emotionally heavy show - there's going to be a bit of rock, a bit of blues, bit of country, a bit of soul - all of that good stuff."
He has known he wanted to be a musician since he was seven-years-old, and as well as singing plays guitar and piano, and writes songs.
Maitland residents might have seen him on stage recently at Changing Tides on January 14 playing keyboard for Johnston City.
Kingsley James will perform at The Junkyard on Sunday, February 12 and admission is free.
For the latest information visit www.kingsleyjamesmusic.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
