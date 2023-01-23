The Maitland Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Kingsley James to perform hometown show at The Junkyard on Sunday, February 12

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingsley James. Picture supplied.

Maitland musician Kingsley James is set to bring home some heart and soul when he stops at The Junkyard next month on his east coast tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.