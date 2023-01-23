100-hour working week price of living speedway dream for Hunter star Josh Pickering

Aussie speedway star Josh Pickering is in his own words living the dream.
That dream is racing at breakneck speed with no brakes on dirt tracks in front of stadiums full of fans in up to four different countries each week.
It's the well-worn path of generations of speedway riders and Heddon Greta's Pickering loves it, even if it means working 100 hours a week to ensure he races at the top.
Pickering and the growing Australian contingent of international riders competed earlier this month in the Australian Speedway Championships - a series described as one of the most competitive in many years.
"You can't afford to drop any points in a championship as tough as that. All-in-all to finish sixth and a podium finish in Albury I'm pretty happy with that," said Pickering who is racing in the UK, Poland and Denmark this European season
"The level we are setting in Australia now there are no easy heats. There are heats all through the night which were good enough to be a final a few years ago in the Australian titles.
"It's only making me a better rider going up against boys like this all the time.
"When I go back to the UK in a few weeks time, it won't matter who is lining up beside me I won't be intimidated."
In his sixth season with the Edinburgh Monarchs, he is now captain of the championship league team. He is also captain at Kings Lynn Stars in the top flight premiership.
He is racing for Gniezno in the Polish league and I'm also racing with Region Varde in the Danish league.
"I'll clock over 100 meetings this year from the end of March to the end of October. It's going to be a jam-packed year, but I'm looking forward to it," he said.
Based just east of Manchester, Pickering is within two hours of the majority of tracks in England and Scotland and centrally located for flights to and from Poland and Denmark.
"I usually fly to Denmark on a Wednesday morning and return back Thursday morning to race in England. I go to Scotland on Friday and then race in Poland on Saturday," he said.
"I've got three bikes in England which I use in both divisions in the UK. I've got two bikes in Poland and I'm building a third. My Polish mechanic takes the bikes to Denmark when I do the Danish meetings.
"Riding the bike is the easy thing. Everything else takes its toll on you. There is a lot of travelling and all the rest of it.
"I wouldn't get any short of 100 hours a week doing everything I do. That's not joke with commuting to and from tracks, racing the meetings, sitting in airports, flying on planes or doing things in the workshop when you've got a spare day - there wouldn't be any change out of 100 hours a week that's for sure.
"I's running a small business. It's a racing team and I'm the managing director and No.1 rider.
"I'm six roles rolled up into one. I do love it, but it does take its toll.
"Without the financial back from my supporting sponsors it would be a lot tougher."
The majority of Pickering's sponsors are from Australia but with him racing overseas and in Australia all the meetings are livestreamed or telecast so there are plenty of opportunities for exposure.
"Anyone else is welcome to come on board and there are things we can do to help that work out to promote businesses here but internationally," he said.
After missing out on the World Grand Prix qualifying series by one place in the Australian titles, Pickering has his eyes set on making the Australian team in the World Cup this year in Poland.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
