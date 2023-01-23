The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Reserve Bank predicted to hike despite signs price pressures easing

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food prices eased in the second half of 2022. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has downplayed the risk the economy will dip into recession but warned it is "too early" to say inflation has peaked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.