Vicki Mendyk of Gillieston Heights wants to ensure the people of the Hunter know that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
For Vicki, her shining lights in her life are her three boys, Callan, Brock and Bailey - who each helped her get through a very dark time in her life.
In December, 2017, Vicki lost her husband, Peter, to suicide.
Then - just five months later - her 19-year-old daughter, Chelsey, also took her own life.
That feeling of pain and devastation followed by losing a loved one to suicide is a feeling Mrs Mendyk never thought she would have to experience and she is now sharing messages of hope and raising awareness for others in the local community.
"It's a bad day and not a bad life," she said.
In December last year, Mrs Mendyk and her partner Lyndsay Walker kicked off a Suicide Prevention movement called UMatter and said they wanted to put some hope out there for people and raise awareness at the same time.
"I just wanted somewhere that I could keep the memory of Peter and Chelsey alive," Mrs Mendyk said.
On Friday, January 28, the pair, alongside some family and friends will be walking to raise awareness and share a message of hope.
The group will begin their trek at 8pm and will walk through the night and into the morning at Maitland park.
"We'll start walking in the dark of night and finish in the light of day to promote that you can have a dark day or dark night, but then there's also light at the end of the tunnel," Mrs Mendyk said.
They will walk a total of 67 kilometres - which is a combination of Peter and Chelsey's ages at the time they passed away.
"There are a few of us who are aiming to do the whole 67 kilometres, but anyone can just stop by and do what they can," Mrs Mendyk said.
Mr Walker, who was a previous Lifeline operator, first heard Vicki's story at a course three years ago and said her account brought him to tears.
"I think she's one of the most inspirational women I've ever met," he said.
Mr Walker who has been an advocate for sharing emotions for the past few years, said there are a lot of hurting people out there.
"We've always talked about how we can use what's happened to the best and UMatter to me is all about hope," he said.
"As a community it is crucial that we rally together and start the conversation to those around us."
Any donations and awareness created will support the Maitland Regional Suicide Prevention Network.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare there were 3144 deaths by suicide in Australia or an average of about nine people a day.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
