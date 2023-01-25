It's been 65 years since Tenambit couple Bev and Maurie Thies were married on a summer's day at St Luke's Anglican Church, Toowoomba.
The pair, who married on January 18, 1958, met when Maurie was working at Bev's local post office in Tara, Queensland.
They moved to Maitland in 1969 and only anticipated staying for 10 years, but 54 years later they're still here and as happy as ever.
Mr and Mrs Thies had two lovely daughters, Susanne and Karen, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
They say their favourite memories as a couple all centre around their children and grandchildren.
"Having our two daughters and our three grandchildren, who we adore, and our little six great-grandchildren, we just love them dearly and they are good to us," Mrs Thies said.
The couple still live in the home they built in 1982, and their family is close by in Newcastle.
According to Mrs Thies, the secret to a long and happy marriage is compromise and team work.
"Definitely give and take," she said.
"We get along well and help one another out."
The couple have received messages of congratulations from King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet , Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold, NSW Labor Leader Chris Minns, Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson and Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison.
They would be one of the first to receive a letter of congratulations from King Charles.
Mr and Mrs Thies have travelled the world together and experienced some wonderful things.
They met Queen Elizabeth II when they were invited to her garden party in Canberra in 1963, and were invited to meet then Prince Charles and Princess Diana in Newcastle in 1983.
Mrs Thies spoke to Charles in Newcastle, and said he seemed very nice.
The Thies' were invited to these royal functions because Mr Thies was high up with Australia Post, holding the title divisional manager.
Mr Thies was working in Canberra when the Queen visited, and would meet her postmaster every day while she was there to deliver her mail - he still has a special royal badge from the job.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
