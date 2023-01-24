Staff at St Nicholas Early Education Gillieston Heights are calling for donations of school supplies which will be donated to children in rural NSW.
The centre is a drop-off point for donations to The Backpack Venture, a Hunter charity supporting rural children.
The Backpack Venture's mission is to gift as many small-town rural NSW students a backpack full of resources at the start of the school year as possible, making sure each child feels confident and excited to learn on day one.
Items being accepted are backpacks, lunch boxes, drink bottles pencil cases, textas, coloured pencils, lead pencils, sharpeners, pens, rulers, erasers, glue sticks, highlighters, math sets and handballs.
St Nicholas Early Education Gillieston Heights centre director Emma Bottomley said she hopes the donations will make the recipients feel included at school.
"And I think it'll make them smile and feel that there's good people out there who care and have given kindness and the tools to succeed at school, no matter what their year," she said.
Donations can be a backpack with items inside, or even just one item - every bit counts.
Ms Bottomley said the team at St Nicholas Early Education Gillieston Heights are happy to be able to help.
"We're always looking for ways we can support things like this and use our platform," she said.
Donations need to be dropped off to the centre (26 Redwood Drive, Gillieston Heights) by Thursday, February 2.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
