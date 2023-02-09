High-tech, $13m Maryland Tavern has opened Advertising Feature

The $13-million, state-of-the-art Maryland Tavern is a family-friendly venue. Pictures supplied

At last, the new Maryland Tavern is open.



The $13-million project was completed this week and doors were set to open on Wednesday, February 8 at 7pm. Check out Maryland Tavern's Facebook and Instagram for full details.



The new hotel is just across the car park from its original location, which is to be redeveloped as a Woolworths.

The new tavern is three times the size of the much-loved original venue. It has a dedicated sports bar with a TV art vision wall; sound system and multiple 100-inch TVs all dedicated to all sports all the time; a bistro serving delicious new meals; state-of-the-art betting services; 22 beers on tap; and two beer gardens with outdoor heaters and fans.

Being a family-friendly venue, the young ones will be well entertained in the kids' zone featuring a BEAM interactive projector.

Maryland Tavern licensee and manager Joel Phyland has been posting the build's progress on social media, along with executive chef Maurizio Pocino, who can't wait to start cooking in his brand new kitchen, especially the Italian-made Valoriani wood-fired pizza oven.

Joel, a former executive chef at Noah's On The Beach in Newcastle, recently took over as a licensee and has been helping with the transition, move and launch of the new pub. He can't wait until tonight.

"It's fantastic to be able to give Maryland what it deserves and can be proud of," Joel says.

The Maryland Tavern is part of the Marvan Hotels Group and is owned by publicans Marcus and Vanessa Levy, Stephen Harband and Adam Taylor.

