High-tech, $13m tavern about to launch - stay tuned Advertising Feature

The new Maryland Tavern is a family-friendly venue set to open early this month. Pictures supplied

THE Maryland Tavern is moving! Don't worry though; it will be just across the car park from its current location, which is being redeveloped as a Woolworths.

The $13-million project is almost completed with the new venue set to open early this month. The big opening will be announced on Maryland Tavern's Facebook and Instagram pages.

The new tavern will be three times the size of the much-loved current venue. It will have a dedicated sports bar with a TV art vision wall; sound system and multiple 100-inch TVs all dedicated to all sports all the time; a bistro serving delicious new meals; state-of-the-art betting services; 22 beers on tap; and two beer gardens with outdoor heaters and fans.

Being a family-friendly venue, the young ones will be well entertained in the kids' zone featuring a BEAM interactive projector.

Maryland Tavern licensee and manager Joel Phyland has been posting the build's progress on social media, along with executive chef Maurizio Pocino, who can't wait to start cooking in his brand new kitchen, especially the Italian-made Valoriani wood-fired pizza oven.

Joel, a former executive chef at Noah's On The Beach in Newcastle, recently took over as a licensee and has been helping with the transition, move and launch of the new pub. He can't wait until opening day.

"It's fantastic to be able to give Maryland what it deserves and can be proud of," Joel says.

The Maryland Tavern is part of the Marvan Hotels Group and is owned by publicans Marcus and Vanessa Levy, Stephen Harband and Adam Taylor.

