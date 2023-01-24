The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland optometrist Gurpreet Singh Rai calls for parents and carers to get children's eyes checked

January 25 2023 - 7:00am
A Specsavers optometrist performing an eye test on a child. Picture supplied.

To ensure every child enjoys a healthy start to the new year, East Maitland optometrist Gurpreet Singh Rai is calling for parents and carers to include an eye test on their health check list ahead of the new school year.

