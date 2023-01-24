To ensure every child enjoys a healthy start to the new year, East Maitland optometrist Gurpreet Singh Rai is calling for parents and carers to include an eye test on their health check list ahead of the new school year.
Australian children aged eight and under are spending an average of two and a half hours per day on screens - more than double World Health Organisation's recommendations, new research by Specsavers has revealed.
Despite this and with the increasing prevalence of myopia (short-sightedness) brought on by digital eye strain, almost one in three (29 per cent) of young children have never had an eye test.
Along with the alarming screen time statistics, 86 per cent of parents say they are concerned about the amount of time their child spends on screens and its impact on their eye health.
The research found that children have access to multiple devices within the home including a TV (76 per cent), tablet (65 per cent), mobile phone (48 per cent), computer (40 per cent) and hand-held gaming device (22 per cent).
Households where children have access to hand-held video games and laptops reported the most screen usage, hitting closer to three hours a day.
Specsavers East Maitland optometrist Gurpreet Singh Rai said optometrists like to encourage parents and carers to ensure their children have their first eye test before starting school, to detect and correct or manage any issues.
"Children's eyes are still developing during their schooling years, and myopia, or as its more commonly known, short sightedness, is on the rise in children globally," he said.
"Screen time is typically unavoidable between school, study and entertainment, but I encourage parents and carers to ensure young children get adequate breaks from screens and 'close up' work to avoid digital eye strain or developing myopia.
"Children who spend more than three hours a day on screens are more likely to have had their eyes tested as a result of already experiencing headaches and blurry vision.
"If your child complains about headaches, blurred vision, trouble focusing or any other issues with their eyes, I recommend booking an appointment with an optometrist immediately rather than waiting until their next check-up."
Gurpreet's top tips for digital eye strain include:
Research source: YouGov, Digital Eye Strain - AU, prepared for Specsavers, November 4, 2022. The study was conducted online between October 24 and November 1, 2022, conducted online and comprised of a nationally representative sample of 1,033 Australian parents with children who are nine-years-old or younger.
