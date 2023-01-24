Remind children to blink. Blinking regularly keeps the surface of your eyes from drying out.

Keep a bottle of water close-by. Your eyes dry out when you're dehydrated so making sure children are drinking plenty of water throughout the day is important.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule. This means, every 20 minutes remind children to shift their eyes to look at an object at least 20 metres away, for at least 20 seconds. The easiest way to do this is to take small 'window' breaks and look out at a faraway object to give tired eyes a break from the screen.

Make sure that during the school week, children spend time playing outside or stepping away from the screen to do another activity to give their eyes a break.